POLK, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a suspect who allegedly killed his brother during a shooting at Rabbit Rune Lane in Mill Springs.
Deputies say that around 4:00 p.m., they responded to a call involving a shooting on Rabbit Run Lane in Mill Springs.
When deputies arrived, they discovered a victim who had been shot. Ems and Fires Responders attempted life-saving measures, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries at St. Luke's Hospital, according to deputies. Deputies identified the victim as 30-year-old Justus Ian Burnett.
Deputies say the suspect, 24-year-old Montgomery Graham Burnett, was soon located and taken into custody. He was charged with First Degree Murder, according to deputies. They add that the suspect was the brother of the victim.
Deputies say some aspects of the investigation are still ongoing.
