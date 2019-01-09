SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers are investigating a deadly crash near the WestGate Mall Tuesday evening after the Spartanburg County sheriff said a driver ran a red light during a chase.
Troopers said the crash happened Blackstock Road near US 29. That crash occurred just before 9 p.m. according to the SCHP website.
Troopers confirmed the crash involved one fatality.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said the suspect, identified by SCHP as 21-year-old Alan Dixon, ran the red light and crashed into five cars at the intersection.
Wright said deputies spotted the Dixon's vehicle racing another car and running vehicles off the road along Highway 9.
A chase ensued, and continued along I-26 and onto Reidville Road before coming back down toward the mall, Wright said.
Wright said one person was killed in the crash and at least one other person was taken to the hospital with injuries. Dixon was complaining of some minor aches after the crash, Wright said.
“It could have been a lot worse than it was," Wright said of the crash. He also asked for prayers for the victims.
“Pray for the family of this young man who was not doing anything wrong and lost his life.”
On Wednesday morning, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger identified the victim as 50-year-old Thomas Michael Delise of Woodridge Drive in Spartanburg.
Clevenger went on to say that Delise died on scene.
Wright said that Dixon told deputies he refused to stop for blue lights because he didn't want to get another ticket.
Dixon is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.
