Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Biltmore Forest say a suspect has been taken into custody following a chase and crash in the Vanderbilt Road area.
Wednesday morning, officers say a search involving multiple agencies was underway following a chase initiated by the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Following the chase, we're told the suspect fled on foot.
At the time, police were searching the area of Vanderbilt Medical Park off Hendersonville Road.
Officers say Highway Patrol found the suspect along I-40 and took him into custody without further incident.
More news: Deputies search for suspect who refused to stop, hit house with car, fled on foot
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.