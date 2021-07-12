COWPENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office says that a suspect was arrested after he allegedly shot someone on June 19, 2021.
Deputies say the suspect, Tyler Marcus Holihan, was charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.
Deputies say they responded to the Citgo gas station in Spartanburg about a shooting on June 19, 2021. They add that after an investigation, they believe that Holihan shot the victim numerous times with a handgun.
The Cowpens Police Department says that officers arrested the suspect on July 10, 2021, after a stand-off.
Officers say that they responded to Great Oaks Drive to make contact with the Holihan. They say that they made multiple call-outs to the residence, but they got no response from inside.
After around 45 minutes, Holihan's girlfriend came out of the residence and was later released with no charges, according to officers. Ten minutes passed, and Holihan began to yell and cuss out of the back window of the residence, according to officers. fifthteen minutes later, officers say that Holihan came out the front door but refused to surrender. Officer say they then assisted him to the ground, handcuffed him, and arrested him for his outstanding warrant.
