GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police have arrested a suspect after a series of crimes that began on GSP airport property, a spokesman for the airport said Wednesday afternoon.
Tom Tyra, GSP spokesperson, said the it all started with a wreck involving two vehicles near the intersection of SC 14.
Tyra said one of the vehicles involved had been reported stolen, and the driver of that vehicle ran from the crash site to the nearby Burger King, where another car was stolen.
The suspect then reportedly dumped that car at a nearby car wash and stole another car.
Eventually, Tyra said Greer police caught up with the suspect after he finally stopped outside the Nissan dealership on Wade Hampton Blvd. That’s where police were able to make an arrest. The dealership had no association with the case.
A spokesman for Greer police said their officers responded to the car dealership around 1 p.m. to provide emergency assistance to airport police.
The suspect's name and charges have not yet been released.
