ANDERSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One person was injured after a shooting in Anderson County Thursday, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they responded to a scene on Forest Lane in Starr at 5:35 p.m. Upon arrival deputies found a man had been hit at least one time.
Deputies say the victim was flown to the hospital by helicopter. At this time, deputies say his condition is stable.
We're told a short time later, Joey Keith Catham, the suspect, was identified and taken into the custody. He is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center and has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
