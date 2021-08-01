ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Abbeville police confirmed that an armed suspect was arrested after a standoff with officers and a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division SWAT team on Sunday morning.
Police say that the incident occurred along Raymond Rd. where they received reports that the suspect had entered a house and threatened to shoot people at around 3:30a.m.
When police responded to the reported disturbance, they say the suspect barricaded himself inside a house he had been staying while armed with a firearm. Four other people were also in the house while the suspect was barricaded inside, APD confirmed.
Officers say they tried to call the suspect out for several hours with no response. A SWAT team from SLED was brought in and was able to call the suspect out shortly after arriving on scene, police say.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody without further incident at around 7:32 a.m., according to APD.
Police confirmed that 39-year-old Maurice Morris of Greenville was charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon by a violent felon.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for more information on the incident.
