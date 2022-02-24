GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect is charged after a threat was made towards Greenville High School Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools.
District spokesperson Tim Waller said the school got a threatening phone call. The district and law enforcement were both notified and an investigation began.
Extra officers from the police department, the sheriff's office and SLED were on campus and were supervising each entryway as students arrived to the school. The school was placed on lockout after students have arrived, meaning no one could leave or enter the school.
On Thursday afternoon, the district said the individual who made the threat was in custody of Greenville police and would be charged.
No credible evidence was found that the individual had the ability to carry out the threat, Waller said.
