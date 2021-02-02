HONEA PATH, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office say that a suspect has been arrested after refusing to pull over for a traffic stop.
The suspect initiated a pursuit that led deputies to Shaw Road, according to ACSO. Deputies say the driver was apprehended shortly after.
The name of the suspect or the charges have not yet been released.
The sheriff's office says that no one was hurt during the incident.
We will update this story as more information comes in.
