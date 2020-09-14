Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Clinton have arrested a man and charged him in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Fountain Inn man.
According to police, 28-year-old Marquidris Antonio Cunningham, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon in regards to the homicide of Kevern Simmons.
Back on September 1, police responded to a single car accident off Academy Street in the parking lot of First Pentecostal Church. Police said Simmons had been shot elsewhere but drove himself to the church where he was found deceased in a vehicle.
Cunningham was arrested on Monday by Clinton Police with the assistance of SLED and the Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
Police are still investigating and are seeking the public's assistance to provide any additional information regarding the case.
Anyone with information should contact Captain Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at 864-833-7512. Tips may also be called into Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
