Rutherfordton, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Rutherford County are conducting a murder investigation after being called to a Forest City home on New Year's Day.
Deputies say when they arrived they were met by the victim's ex-wife and father. They told responding deputies that the victim was inside laying on a bed covered in blood.
The sheriff's office says they entered the home and located 52-year-old, Kevin Keith Biggerstaff, deceased. Deputies say Bigggerstaff died from an apparent stab wound.
Detectives with the sheriff's office began an investigation with the help of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Detectives identified a person of interest on scene and upon further investigation were able to arrest and charge a suspect.
We're told Steven Brent Mooney Jr., is charged with first degree burglary and first degree murder.
Mooney was taken to the Rutherford County Detention Center and given no bond for the burglary and murder charges.
On January 2, Mooney was charged with having a controlled substance in jail and received a $10,000 bond.
Deputies say additional charges related to the murder are pending.
More news: Police searching for suspect believed to be involved in assault at Asheville business
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.