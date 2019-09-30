TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County coroner has identified the man deputies said was found dead in a daycare parking lot following reports of a shooting.
PHOTOS - Death investigation underway after body found outside Taylors daycare center
Deputies said they were called to the area of Old Spartanburg Road at Scottswood Road just after 10 a.m.
When deputies arrived, they said they found the victim deceased in the parking lot of La Petite Academy.
Coroner Parks Evans identified the deceased as Nathaniel Q. Johnson, II, 41, of Villa Road in Greenville.
Evans said Johnson was involved in an altercation with one of more other people and was shot just after 10 a.m.
Johnson was pronounced dead on scene at 10:21 a.m.
"The investigation is still in its early stages, however investigators do believe this incident is isolated and not a random act of violence," Lt. Ryan flood stated in an email. "Investigators are continuing to determine what led up to the shooting and working on identifying the person(s) responsible."
La Petite Academy issued a statement on the incident, saying it was not related to the school. Below is the full statement from Lydia Cisaruk, Director of Communication for La Petite Academy:
"We’re keeping the children engaged in activities indoors following a police situation on our property this morning that’s unrelated to our school. Our children and staff are safe. We’ve been following our safety protocols and staying in contact with the authorities. Nothing’s more important to us than the safety and well-being of our children and staff."
Brushy Creek Elementary School, Eastside High School, and Mitchell Road Elementary schools were placed on a "lockout" Monday while deputies investigated.
In a lockout, exterior doors remain locked and students are kept inside, but instruction continues without interruption, the school district said.
Deputies said Old Spartanburg Road was closed between Kembrell Road and 4807 Old Spartanburg while they investigate the death.
Deputies later confirmed a suspect was arrested in the death of Nathaniel Johnson. Investigators identified the suspect as 29-year-old Nikia Jovon Allen.
Deputies discovered Allen drove to Johnson's residence around 10 a.m. While at the residence an altercation ensued between Johnson and Allen which resulted in Allen firing multiple shots at Johnson and ultimately striking him at least one time.
Allen then reportedly jumped in Johnson’s vehicle and drove away. While investigators were on scene, they learned that a man, later identified as Allen, was observed sitting down next to a vehicle off I-385, just off exit 24.
Investigators learned that Allen had called someone stating that he had been shot and 911 was quickly notified for help. Fountain Inn Police arrived on scene and secured the area for investigators, who soon learned that Allen had accidentally shot himself during the commission of the homicide.
Allen was taken into custody and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, Grand Larceny (for the stolen automobile) and Trafficking Heroin, which was found on his property. He is currently in the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Police: Man went back to bed after killing suspected burglar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.