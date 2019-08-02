Taylors, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in Greenville County have made an arrest in what they are now calling an active death investigation.
MAN DIES FROM GUNSHOT WOUND
It happened in Taylors early Tuesday morning.
Deputies went to a home after receiving a call about a man, later identified at 48-year-old Willie Johnson, who had pulled his vehicle into someones yard and was found by the homeowner suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to the sheriff's office dispatch, the call came in around 5:25 a.m. for a home located on Wood River Way in the Country View neighborhood.
Deputies say a neighbor called 9-11 after hearing the vehicle crash. When EMTs arrived on scene, deputies say they performed CPR on the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound according to deputies.
The driver unfortunately passed away later at the hospital, the coroner reported. The victim was identified at that time as 48 year-old Willie James Johnson, of Taylors.
The manner of death was deemed a homicide, the coroner says.
AN ARREST MADE
Investigators made an arrest in the case on Friday, August 2nd.
The Violent Crimes Unit with the Sheriff's Office is now charging Quincey Leroy Rogers with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the homicide investigation.
It is still unclear what lead to this string of events.
Anyone who has any information concerning this incident, is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
