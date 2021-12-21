SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - A woman was injured after a shooting at Blackstock Apartments, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office says deputies responded at around 9:24 p.m. to the Regency at the apartments on Rosson Lane.
Deputies say the found a woman that had been shot. She was taken to the hospital for what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries, says deputies.
On Wednesday, Spartanburg County confirmed they arrested Samuel Terrell Riser, 36, of Spartanburg in connection with the shooting.
Riser is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and malicious injury to personal property, according to the sheriff's office.
The victim is expected to survive her injuries, deputies say.
MORE NEWS: Police investigating two different pedestrian deaths in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.