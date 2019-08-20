Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the Asheville Police Department arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a series of recent breaking and entering crimes.
Police say that 38-year-old William Jeter Henson, III of Asheville was arrested when police responded to an alarm at Biltmore Iron and Metal Company on Sunday at 1:30 a.m.
Police say Henson fled on foot, but was quickly apprehended and taken into custody.
Police charged Henson with six counts of felony breaking and entering, attempted breaking and entering, eight counts of damage to property, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering, possession of burglary tools, offering bribes, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resist, delay or obstruct.
Police say other businesses impacted during burglaries between Aug. 10 and Sunday’s arrest were:
- Cascade Lounge
- Homegrown
- Builders First Source
- LJM Art
- The Great Cosmic Happy Ass Card Company
- Fresh Wood Fired Pizza
- and Image 420 for the attempted breaking and entering
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Asheville Police at 828-252-1110.
