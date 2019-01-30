Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office have confirmed they were involved in a chase Wednesday morning headed towards Lake Hartwell.
The chase went down Highway 29 and ended near Allendale Circle, close to Agnew Road.
We're told the chase began after a carjacking and ended with deputies placing one suspect into custody.
According to the sheriff's office, the suspect ran one person off the road during the pursuit. Deputies with the sheriff's office say that they were unable to locate the driver of the vehicle that ran off the road.
The sheriff's office says the victim of the carjacking did not want to press charges, however in relation to the chase deputies say the suspect was charged with the following:
- Failure to stop for a blue light
- Driving under suspension
- Unlawful carry of weapon
- Possession of controlled substance
We're told that no deputies were involved in any accidents during the pursuit.
The suspect is being held at the Anderson County Detention Center. We're still trying to confirm his identity at this time.
