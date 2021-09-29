GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A K-9 deputy has been hospitalized after getting shot during a seven hour standoff with a suspect Wednesday night, says Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
According to the sheriff, deputies went to Gunter Road for an initial call saying a suspect was firing shots at their mother. However, the mother was able to get to safety at her neighbors house who then called 911.
Upon arrival, Lewis said deputies found the suspect armed inside the home and not wanting to come out. Several tactics were used to get the suspect to come out including gas, robots, and a K-9 deputy.
"We knew there were several guns in the house. We felt like he was probably a threat to himself at that point so we thought we would just wait them out so we deployed several tactics at that time to try to get them to come out," the sheriff said.
During the standoff, deputies said when the K-9 deputy was deployed, it was shot at least once by the suspect. However, the K-9 was able to hurt the suspect allowing for SWAT to enter the home and arrest the suspect.
Sheriff Lewis told us the dog was rushed to the emergency vet to get assessed. The K-9 deputy is expected to be alright but will need to undergo surgery.
The Greenville County Detention Center confirmed the suspect's identity as Anthony Shay Hawthorne. As of 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Hawthorne is still receiving treatment at the hospital. Once released, he will be transported to the detention center.
Hawthorne has been charged with attempted murder and possession of weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.
