SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man accused of shooting and killing a teen in Spartanburg nearly a month ago went before a judge early Thursday morning.
19-year-old Kerion Dvante Garrett was arrested on Thursday and charged in the death of 15-year-old Knowledge Geter.
We first reported in December 2019 that 15-year-old Knowledge Geter of Spartanburg was shot while riding in the back of a black Mazda sedan on Hillendale Drive, near the dead-end portion of the roadway. SPD says Geter was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle and rushed to surgery, but he later passed away.
SPD worked with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to arrest Garrett and take him into custody without incident. SPD credited tips and a thorough investigation with helping them find and arrest Garrett.
Garrett has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and three counts of attempted murder.
On Thursday, Garret was given no bond for the charge of murder, and told he would have to face a circuit court judge for that charge. On the three charges of attempted murder, Garrett was given a $20k bond for each charge. He also received a $5k bond for the charge of possession of a weapon.
The investigation is still ongoing, and more arrests may be possible. SPD urges anyone with information to call them at 864-596-2065. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6872 or text 864-573-0000 to leave an anonymous tip.
Garrett was arrested the day after his 19th birthday.
