SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is charging a man with felony DUI with death after a fatal collision along US Highway 176 on Saturday morning.
According to SCHP, 21-year-old Trent Matthew Neal ran a red light while traveling west on US-176 and struck a 2001 Toyota Camry which proceeded to collide with a 2017 Honda pilot. The driver of the Honda Pilot was not injured in the incident.
Neal was also injured in the incident, according to troopers.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says that it has identified the victim of a fatal incident that occurred on Saturday morning on Asheville Highway along Springfield Rd. in Spartanburg.
The victim was 48-year-old Khouanexay “Bill” Sivilay of Boiling Springs and he was pronounced at 10:19 Saturday morning.
The coroner's office says the incident is still under investigation and a forensic exam is scheduled for Monday.
