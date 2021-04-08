Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for the city of Greenville said Thursday that a man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead in the roadway along Main Street early Monday morning. suspicious.
According to the coroner's office, a male victim was found in the area of 17 South Main Street around 1:15 a.m.
The coroner later identified the deceased as James Andrew Austin Jr., 48. An address for Austin was not included in a news release from the coroner's office. The coroner has since ruled his death a homicide.
Detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Claude Austin Jester and obtained an arrest warrant for him for murder.
According to the arrest warrant, Jester punched and kicked Austin in the head and body, leading to his death. The warrant said Jester was identified as the suspect through video footage, witness statements, and by his own admission.
The city said Jester was arrested by the U.S. Marshals task force Wednesday night. He has been arraigned and is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.
