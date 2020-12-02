GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged with driving under the influence after a deadly wreck that injured a state State Transport Police Officer and claimed the life of the driver who the officer had pulled over in a traffic stop.
The crash happened on Pleasantburg Drive just after noon on Wednesday near North Garden Circle. That is between E. North Street and I-385.
Deputies said that the State Transport officer's SUV and the driver who had been stopped were struck by another vehicle after the traffic stop. The police officer was in his vehicle at the time and the driver was standing outside the passenger door of the patrol vehicle at the time.
The impact knocked the driver into oncoming traffic, where he was struck by another vehicle. That driver passed away at the scene.
The police officer was also entrapped in his SUV for a short time after the crash, but was freed and taken to the hospital with injuries.
A spokesperson for the SC Department of Public Safety later released a statement that the officer, Cpl. Joseph Hand, was in "stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries."
The agency said Hand, a 21-year veteran of the State Transport Police, was conducting a routine traffic stop before the collision occurred.
Deputies said the driver of the vehicle that hit Hand's patrol vehicle got out of his car and ran from the scene of the crash on foot. Deputies were able to capture him a short time later. He too was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies later identified that man as Allan Lindsey Zack.
Zack is charged with felony DUI resulting in death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident with death, leaving the scene of an accident with great bodily injury, and failure to maintain lane.
Zack was eventually booked into the county detention center and faced a bond hearing around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. The judge said the severity of charges meant Zack would be denied bond at the magistrate level, and would be possibly determined by a circuit court judge. If convicted on all charges, he could face a maximum of about 75 years in prison.
The county coroner's office later identified the man who died in the collision as 49-year-old Nathaniel Hawthorne Jr. of Piedmont. His cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma, and the manner is pending investigation.
Hawthorne was an employee with Terracon, an engineering consultant firm. They released this statement to FOX Carolina:
Terracon is saddened by loss of our beloved friend and co-worker Nathan (Nate) Hawthorne following a traffic accident. Nate (49) served in the Exploration Services group in our Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C. office since 2016.
We hold Nate’s two daughters, girlfriend, mother, father, extended family, friends, and co-workers in our thoughts during this difficult time. Our focus is in supporting Nate’s family in whatever way we can and in caring for our Terracon family in Greenville-Spartanburg and across the country
Officials from the coroner's office painted a cross on the roadway to mark the location of the deadly collision.
Both directions of Pleasantburg Drive were shut down as police and troopers investigate.
The road reopened shortly after 5:30 p.m.
Here are more photos from the scene of the crash:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.