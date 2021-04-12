Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Greenville said SWAT has taken a wanted man into custody after an hours-long standoff at a motel on Monday.
Officers said they were trying to take a person into custody on outstanding warrants at the Sunset Inn on Wade Hampton Boulevard when the standoff began around 10 a.m. Negotiators and the SWAT team soon responded.
Police later said that the suspect, Samuel James Taylor, 44, was wanted on three active warrants and has refused to come out of the room. The warrants were for failure to comply and failure to stop for blue lights. One of the warrants stemmed from accusations that Taylor had cut off an ankle monitor, police Chief Howie Thompson said.
Taylor now faces charges including, Resisting Arrest, Child Endangerment and two counts of Failure to Comply With Condition of Bond.
Around 4:40 p.m., our crew at the scene saw SWAT team members breaking a window and ramming a door open to make entry into the room. Officers removed two children and a woman from the room and then took the suspect into custody.
Thompson said the woman and children were relatives of the suspect's, and investigators do not believe those family members were in any danger.
Thompson said Greenville County deputies, SLED, and the US Marshals also responded to the motel to assist.
The police chief was grateful for how the situation was handled.
"All we ever want is a peaceful outcome," Thompson said.
More news: Families can receive up to $35,000 in funeral assistance due to COVID-19 deaths
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.