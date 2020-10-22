Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect accused with murder and facing at least ten other charges in connection to the death of a Greenville County deputy will go before a judge Thursday morning.
The charges all stem from a traffic stop that went wrong on Tuesday along I-85 near White Horse Road. It was during that stop that deputies say Sgt. Conley Jumper, a 28-year-veteran of law enforcement, lost his life in the line of duty.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies say one person in the car got into an altercation with two deputies. During the scuffle Sheriff Hobart Lewis said the vehicle accelerated and collided with a tractor trailer.
While details are still unclear, Sgt. Jumper was injured during that altercation, and later died at the hospital. The sheriff's office says two other deputies were taken to the hospital.
Now, Ray Kelly, one of the two suspects in that vehicle, is facing a charge of murder along with a list of other charges from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
Kelly's other charges include:
- Speeding more than 15 MPH but under 25 MPH
- Driving too close to a vehicle in front
- No driver’s license, 1st offense
- Giving false info to police
- Trafficking meth/cocaine greater than 28G
- Possession of a weapon during a violent crime (not qualified for life sentence)
- Two counts of resisting arrest with assault/injury
- Resisting arrest with a deadly weapon
- Assault and battery, high and aggravated
Kelly is expected to go through bond court at 9:30 a.m. this morning.
A second suspect, Tornell Laureano was arrested as well. She went before a judge on Wednesday facing a charge of drug trafficking methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of a violent weapon during a violent crime. She was denied bond at that hearing.
On Thursday, SLED is expected to release additional charges for both suspects.
We'll update following Kelly's bond hearing and once SLED has released more information.
