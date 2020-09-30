CENTRAL, SC (FOX Carolina)- A suspect was found dead when a SWAT extrication team entered an apartment where shots had been fired at officers attempting to serve a search warrant on Wednesday, Central's town administrator said.
Town Administrator Phillip Mishoe said the incident began at the Heatherwood Apartments off Isaqueena Trail Road around 2:30 p.m. when police were attempting to serve a search warrant and collect evidence for an open investigation.
Mishoe later elaborated that police "were serving a search warrant for a case they’re investigating involving a sex crime."
An apartment manager unlocked the door to the unit and police announced themselves, Mishoe said, but when officers were walking up the stairs to a bedroom, a suspect fired shots at them.
Officers were able to back out of the unit without returning fire and a standoff ensued.
Officers from Clemson PD and the Pickens County Sheriff's Office responded to assist, along with a negotiator and the Pickens County SWAT team.
After several hours of attempting to make contact with the suspect, Mishoe said a robot was sent in to search the apartment. A robot was unable to enter one of the rooms, so a SWAT extrication team entered and found the suspect deceased in that room.
Mishoe said the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The coroner will have to confirm the cause of death and the time, but officials believe the suspect shot himself shortly after shots were fired at the officers because all subsequent efforts to reach the suspect were unsuccessful.
"“We’re all disappointed that this did not end peacefully, and we did everything we could to end this peaceful," Mishoe said. "My officers had every right to fire back and didn’t because we wanted a peaceful resolution.”
The coroner has not yet released the name of the deceased.
Mishoe said several residents were unable to enter their apartments during the standoff and subsequent investigation and emotions were high at the scene. No other arrests were made at the apartment complex, however.
SLED was called in to investigate the incident.
Isaqueena Trail Road remains blocked off near the apartment complex.
