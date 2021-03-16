Mauldin, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the sheriff's office are investigating after a man was found shot in an Upstate motel parking lot.
Around 7:25 a.m., the Greenville County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received a 911 hang-up call. Deputies say the call originated in an area of the 400 block of Mauldin Road.
Deputies say when they arrived on scene, they discovered an adult male victim in the parking lot of the Intown Suites, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. We're told the victim was transported to the hospital.
The sheriff's office says preliminary reports indicate the shots occurred following an altercation but deputies are still working to gather details as well as suspect information.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
