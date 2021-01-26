Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a man and charged him with trafficking in opium/heroin.
According to the Asheville Police, Daton Tahvian Allen-Long, was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun and 15.93 grams of suspected Fentanyl.
Allen-Long was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center with no bond.
He's been charged with the following:
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by possession
- Trafficking in Opium/Heroin by transport
- Possession with the intent to sell a Schedule II substance
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession of a stolen firearm
