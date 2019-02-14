Brevard, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Brevard Police Department says they received a call shortly after midnight for shots fired at a home.
Officers say the shooting occurred at a residence located on Oakdale Street in Brevard. When they arrived, officers found one person who had received a gunshot wound.
Police say this was an isolated incident with one suspect who is in custody, and one victim who is being treated at Mission Hospital.
Deputies say they have arrested Mark Anthony Rushton, 35, and charged him with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Rushton was also charged with three misdemeanors including: discharging a firearm inside the city limits, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
Detectives with the Brevard Police Department say they are interviewing witnesses at this time.
We'll update with more information when it becomes available.
