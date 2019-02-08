Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - A man who was found dead of a gunshot wound in Greer on Thursday has been identified.
According to the Greenville County coroner, 31-year-old Christopher Scott Weir of Duncan was found dead at a residence on Bent Creek Drive with at least one gunshot wound. Weir passed away around 10:45 a.m.
An autopsy was performed on Friday, and the coroner's office ruled the death a homicide.
The Greer Police Department has charged Victoria Diane Tharp with involuntary manslaughter, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, obstructing justice, and identify fraud for a shooting that occurred Thursday morning.
Police say Tharp failed to follow basic firearms safety rules in insuring that a firearm she was holding was unloaded and not point at the person before pulling the trigger.
One round was discharged from the firearm striking the victim, Christopher Weir, in the chest, police say.
Tharp was arrested on an unrelated charge of possession of methamphetamine, and lied about her identity to police, which impeded the death investigation.
Tharp is currently being held at the Greer Police Department awaiting a bond hearing.
