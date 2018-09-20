Anderson County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning deputies responded to an armed robbery at the 7-11 on Concord Road and Highway 81.
Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office tells us that deputies responded to a call shortly before 6 a.m. this morning.
We're told the suspect presented a weapon and then fled the store.
There were no injuries reported in the robbery.
At this time no suspect information is available.
Investigators with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office are actively investigating the incident.
We'll update when we have more information.
