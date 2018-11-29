HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in multiple Western North Carolina counties were involved in a chase involved a stolen bucket truck on Thursday.
Deputies in Buncombe County said the truck was stolen from the Mb Haynes Corporation on Cedarwood Drive.
Deputies in Haywood County said they received a BOLO alert from Buncombe County that the truck was heading into Haywood County. Deputies there then began chasing the suspect and tried to stop the vehicle on the 23/74 Bypass.
The chase then went into Jackson County, where deputies there said they deployed stop sticks to try and slow the bucket truck down.
Ultimately, the chase continued into Swain County, where officials said the suspect was taken into custody.
Haywood County deputies identified the suspect as Daniel Gregory Whelan, 31.
Whelan is expected to face charges of flee to elude arrest and reckless driving to endanger in Haywood County, as well as additional offenses in other jurisdictions.
