ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputy's sustained minor injuries after a suspect driver hit them and their patrol vehicle during an attempted traffic stop.
According to Sgt. JT Foster with the Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted the traffic stop near Michael Drive and Angela Drive in Piedmont around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
Foster says the suspect driver initially stopped, but as a deputy was approaching, the driver threw their car in reverse - striking both the deputy and patrol vehicle.
A brief pursuit ensued. However, Foster said the chase ended a short while later on Bessy Drive near Stewart Road.
The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.
Foster said the deputy who was struck sustained minor abrasions to their knee. SCHP has been requested to investigate the damaged patrol car.
