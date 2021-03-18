Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police have taken a suspect into custody they say is linked to a shooting involving a teen that was shot multiple times in a grocery store parking lot on Sunday.
Police say it happened at the Ingles parking lot on Long Shoals Road. According to officers, a 17-year-old and a passenger were sitting in their car in when another car pulled up beside them and fired multiple shots into the teen's vehicle.
The teen was struck in the arm and lower leg and taken to Mission Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Lazarus Reheem Quinn has now been arrested and charged in the teens shooting.
Quinn is charged with:
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious bodily injury
- Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- Discharge firearm into occupied vehicle inflicting serious bodily injury
- Discharge firearm into occupied vehicle
- Possession with the intent to sell a schedule VI substance
- Felony possession of a schedule VI substance
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances
Police say the victim is expected to make a full recovery.
