Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville have arrested a suspect they say is responsible for a shooting Sunday night that left one person in critical condition.
According to officers, around 11:45 p.m. police arrived at a home on Hanover Street. They say when they arrived they found a 36-year-old male who had been shot in the chest.
As of Tuesday morning, the victim remains in critical, but stable condition, according to police.
In addition to the victim, police say another adult and two children were inside the home at the time of the shooting. Officers say all four people were asleep when the shooting occurred.
Officers say they worked throughout Monday to identify a suspect. The investigation led to 28-year-old, Donte Derell Shine, of Leicester. Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office assisted in the investigation and ultimately took Shine into custody.
He's being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center, charged with the following:
- Attempted first degree murder (2 counts)
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury
- Assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill
- Discharging a weapon into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury
- Discharging a weapon into occupied property (4 counts)
Shine is being held on a $1 million dollar bond.
