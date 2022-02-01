TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a suspect is in custody following a manhunt near Lincoln Road in Taylors.
Officials said deputies were searching for searching for a suspect who fled a traffic stop on Tuesday night.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped the suspect car at around 5:58 p.m. near Lincoln Road. During the traffic stop, deputies confirmed that the suspect ran away into a wooded area near Lincoln Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.
The SWAT team later responded to the situation and the suspect was located. Officials said no one was injured during the incident.
We will update this story as more details are released.
