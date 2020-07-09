Iva, SC (FOX Carolina) - A standoff has ended in Anderson County following a domestic situation that required the intervention of SWAT.
Deputies tell us sometime this morning the sheriff's office surrounded a home on Elberton Highway after a man barricaded himself inside.
The sheriff's office says SWAT arrived on scene and entered the home sometime around 8 a.m. and took the suspect into custody without further incident.
During the standoff, a portion of the busy highway was shutdown.
We've reached out to deputies for more information on how the situation began. We'll update as we know more.
