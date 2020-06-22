FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) Monday, the United States Marshals Service announced the arrest of a fugitive wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a Fountain Inn man back in 2019.
Bruce Campbell was fatally shot while sitting in his car in his Fountain Inn driveway on June 11, 2019.
Over a year later, U.S. Marshals announced they arrested a suspect. Tori Staton is accused of participating in an armed robbery that led to Campbell's death.
Through their investigation, officials say they were able to track Staton to The Bronx in New York. The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force requested the assistance of the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Staton.
The Fountain Inn Police Department obtained warrants for Staton's arrest on May 7, 2020 for murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“We believe that Staton left the state of South Carolina once he became aware of the arrest warrants issued by the Fountain Inn Police Department,” Senior Inspector Robert Marcum stated. “Staton is originally from the Bronx, and he did not have recent history there based upon our investigation. Our fugitive task force in New York City worked diligently to locate Staton based on the information that was provided to them.”
He was taken into custody without incident in the morning hours of June 22, and charged with the aforementioned offenses.
