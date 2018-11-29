RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX CAROLINA) - 13-year-old Aubrey Joelle Acree was found safe in Oklahoma late Wednesday evening.
The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office asked for assistance Monday afternoon in locating Aubrey. She was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
According to an FBI press release, agents and Rutherford County deputies found her in Checotah, Oklahoma just before 11 p.m. Troopers with Oklahoma Highway Patrol and FBI agents out of Oklahoma City were able to track down Aubrey and arrest 23-year-old Jacob Gardea of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Gardea faces charges from North Carolina for abduction of a child, and additional charges could be pending.
The SBI and FBI helped with the case. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also worked in tandem and on site with investigators, and resources from the North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles led to an exact identity of the suspected vehicle. Further work pinpointed her location more than 900 miles away from home.
Aubrey's family was notified of the success and she will soon be brought back to North Carolina.
Agencies involved also credited a keen eyewitness who helped begin the investigation with a strong lead.
Acree was last seen Sunday night and last heard from Monday morning, both instances she was believed to be at home off Drum Road around 6:30 a.m. in Mooresboro. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, leopard colored pants and Converse shoes.
Through the investigation, authorities said Tuesday evening that they identified a vehicle in connection to Aubrey's disappearance.
A white Subaru Outback was identified as a vehicle of interest in the search after authorities say the eyewitness saw her get into the car near Harris Henrietta Road in Mooresboro.
Sheriff Chris Francis said the Subaru Outback was in Rutherford County between 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Monday. It was identified in surveillance footage from three different areas in the county.
The FBI released surveillance footage of the Subaru Outback and said it was last seen at the intersection of Harris Henrietta Road and US-221A in Rutherford County.
A reward was offered for information to bring Aubrey home.
During the investigation, Sheriff Francis said, “Really at this time we know that there’s a 13 year old young lady who’s not at home with her loved ones where she needs to be . We don’t know if she actively started to leave and someone assisted her but we do know she’s not where she needs to be and any assistance is greatly appreciated.”
Sheriff Francis says they worked around the clock to make sure all leads were being followed.
On Friday, Gardea will have his first court appearance in Oklahoma. According to deputies with the Mcintosh County Sheriff's office he faces charges in both Oklahoma and North Carolina. Deputies say any extradition hearing will be addressed at this appearance.
