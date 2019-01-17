TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - The woman facing multiple charges after an October crash crash that killed a 17-year-old and injured three others will remain behind bars.
The collision occurred on Highway 25 around 11:50 p.m. on October 13.
According to troopers, a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with five occupants was traveling south on US-25 when the driver lost control. The vehicle then ran off the side of the road into a median, overturned and landed in a northbound lane, troopers said.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office said a passenger was ejected and taken to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
The coroner identified the passenger as 17-year-old Jessica Faye Adaline Adams. She was a Pickens High School senior.
Troopers said the other occupants and driver were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.
Two of the occupants are 13-years-old, troopers said.
Highway Patrol identified the driver as Madison Bagwell, 19, and said she is facing the following charges in connection with the crash:
- Felony DUI with death (1 count)
- Felony DUI with great bodily injury (2 counts)
- Child endangerment (1 count)
- Simple possession of marijuana (1 count)
Troopers said Bagwell is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center.
One day after her arrest, Bagwell was denied bond by a judge for all general sessions counts since she was previously charged for DUI in Pickens County in November 2017. She was also ordered not to contact the families of the victims.
Jessica's father, Nick Adams, spoke about his daughter and his family's loss.
"She's very open, like I am- get along with anybody, talk to anybody, never met a stranger," said Adams.
Adams said his daughter lived for racing at the racetrack.
"Jessica loved racing, that was her passion," said Adams. "My grandpa raced, my daddy raced, I raced. She was a fourth generation racer."
When it comes to Madison Bagwell, Adam says he doesn't hate her.
"People make bad decisions, accidents happen. I don't hate her for it, I still love her," said Adams.
Bagwell was best friends with Jessica. Mr. Adams considers her 'just another stepdaughter.'
Right now, Adams says the family is doing alright given the circumstances. Jessica's mother is having a hard time.
"What I will miss most is her enthusiasm," Adams said of his daughter.
Adams said Jessica was buried in her racing suit.
JANUARY 2019 UPDATE
Bagwell went before a circuit court judge on Jan. 17, 2019 and was again denied bond.
The judge told Bagwell she could re-file for bond upon completion of the Greenville County Detention Center's drug and alcohol program
This tragic, no way for a family to lose a child.
