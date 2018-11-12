UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief Sam White with Union Public Safety said officers are investigating a shooting outside a barber shop on North Pinckney Street Thursday afternoon.
The shooting happened in the back parking lot of Keenan’s Touch of Class.
Business owner Modest Keenan said “young people” were involved in the shooting and one person went to the hospital.
Police say when they arrived on scene they did observe a black Honda with a bullet hole inside the rear passenger door along with several shell casings around the car.
We're told one person was shot and take to the hospital in a private vehicle.
After investigation, authorities arrested Christopher Rashawn Jeter, 24, of Union county as a suspect. He has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.