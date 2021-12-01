This undated photo provided by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department shows Darrell Brooks, the suspect in a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee. An 8-year-old boy became the sixth person to die Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021 as a result of Brooks driving his SUV into a suburban Milwaukee Christmas parade, with a criminal complaint alleging that the suspect in the case steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators. (Waukesha County Sheriff's Department via AP)