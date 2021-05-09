GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville Police were involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting of a suspect minutes after he shot and killed another man near Legacy Park on Sunday morning, according to the police chief.
Chief Howie Thompson said the victim called 911 to report that he was being harassed while cycling in the Legacy Park area at 10:51 a.m. Police say that dispatch heard shots ring out over the phone during the 911 call.
Then, multiple 911 calls started coming in from witnesses reporting a gunshot victim on Legacy Park Drive.
The cyclist who was shot died from his injuries. His name has not yet been released.
According to the chief, the shooting victim named the suspect while on the phone with 911 dispatchers before he was killed. Thompson said they believe the victim and suspect knew each other and this was an isolated incident.
Thompson says responding officers used valuable information from witnesses to locate and stop the shooting suspect at 11 a.m. at the Verdae Fire Station on Verdae Boulevard. Police say when the suspect stepped out of the vehicle, he pulled out a pistol. The suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with officers.
The suspect has not yet been identified.
Police confirmed that two officers were involved in the exchange of gunfire. The two officers have been placed on leave, as is standard protocol during officer-involved shootings.
Thompson added that both officers involved in the incident are safe and uninjured.
SLED is investigating the officer-involved shooting incident. The Greenville Police Department will handle the investigation of the initial shooting on Legacy Park Drive.
Legacy Park and Verdae Boulevard are blocked off in connection with the investigation.
SLED says that this incident is the 14th officer involved shooting in South Carolina this year.
Greenville Police say that there is no danger to the community.
If you see a crime, make sure to give police as much information as possible. Police says that they were able to quickly locate the suspect in this incident due to witnesses reports noting the suspect's description, vehicle tag and direction of travel.
MORE NEWS: Deputies locate 13-year-old from Walhalla, 15-year-old boyfriend flees scene
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.