SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department says that a man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly leaving two children in a hot car outside of Walmart.
Officers say they responded to the scene about two young children being locked inside a car. Officers add that their vehicle's outside temperature gauge read 91 degrees while they were on the way to the scene. The Fire Department and Walmart parking lot security were already on the scene when they arrived.
Officers say they witnessed two small children in the backseat of a dark-colored vehicle. The windows were down at this point, according to officers.
Officers were then approached by the suspect, Deston Worthy, who told them that he was only in the store for five minutes.
While other officials took care of the children, officers say that they spoke to witnesses. Witnesses told officers that they believe the suspect had been in the store for around an hour. Witnesses say that the children were yelling and complained of being thirsty when they checked on them.
While one officer went inside to check the surveillance and see when Worthy arrived in the store, another officer says that Worthy began to laugh and make light of the situation. Worthy was then detained and taken to an officer's vehicle, according to officers.
Worthy told officers he left the children in the car because they had no shoes, according to officers.
Officers say that when they instructed Worthy to get into the vehicle, he asked for the air conditioning to be turned on.
Officers went into the store to get snacks and water for both kids. The mother of the children arrived and took custody of them, according to officers.
Worthy was arrested on two counts of Unlawful Child Neglect, according to officers.
