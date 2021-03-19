Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man they say led them on a chase and then assaulted one of their deputies.
The sheriff's office says 43-year-old, James Kevin Beaver, was driving along Summey Road in Old Fort on Tuesday afternoon when deputies attempted a traffic stop. Deputies say Beaver was driving with a revoked license and violated multiple traffic laws.
The sheriff's office says Beaver led deputies on a chase, eventually jumping from his vehicle and fleeing on foot. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy T.J. Madden chased Beaver into the woods and apprehended him. During the apprehension, deputies say Beaver became combative and assaulted Madden.
Beaver was charged with fleeing to elude arrest, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting a public officer.
