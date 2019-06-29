GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville Police Department said a man is behind bars after leading law enforcement on a car chase following an armed robbery.
According to police, they received initial reports of an armed robbery at the TD Bank on Haywood Road in Greenville at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Officers said they were told a tall man with a blue t-shirt and gray bag walked into the bank and demanded money. He fled the establishment with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police say deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office initially located the suspect following the robbery, and engaged in a vehicle pursuit.
Greenville Police joined them in the chase.
Eventually, the suspect was captured and transported to the Greenville County Detention Center. His identity has yet to be released.
No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery and chase.
