Pickens, SC (FOX Carolina) - Justin Owens, 29, of Liberty, appeared in a Pickens County court on Monday morning after he turned himself in to police in connection to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian severely injured Saturday.

Troopers say the incident happened around 2:27 a.m. on Black Snake Road near Pine Mountain Road when Owens allegedly struck the pedestrian.

Both families were in the court Monday morning.

Owens told the judge, "I've been up for days, crying and it's been on my conscious and I panicked. I know I should have stopped. I know I should have called 911. I truly am sorry."

The mother of the victim said, "I forgive him for what he has done." The victim's mother asked the judge if she could give Owens a hug, but was denied to opportunity.

Our news crew that was present for the hearing reports both the victim's family and the suspect's family talked during the hearing.

Though emotional, neither family is looking to blame anyone and both families were showing support for one another.

Owens is being held on a $30,000 secure bond.

His next hearing will be December 13.