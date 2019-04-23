Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they have obtained warrants for a 20-year-old man they say killed Jayla Thomas-Smith.
According to deputies, Deltravious Daquandra Howard shot and killed Jayla Thomas-Smith following a domestic dispute.
Deputies say Thomas-Smith's body was found along the road near the intersection of Old Pelzer Road and Piedmont Highway on February 24th. The sheriff's office says that Howard has been on the run ever since.
Howard, who is facing charges of Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime and Petit Larceny, is considered armed and dangerous.
Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
