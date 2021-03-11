ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, a suspect accused of abducting a woman from a grocery store parking lot and sexually assaulting her at another location went before a judge and was denied bond.
On Wednesday, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said the suspect, 44-year-old Jamaal Harvey, was arrested just before noon. Sheriff McBride said "detective work at its finest" led deputies to make the arrest.
Deputies said the victim was preparing to leave the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81 around 2:40 p.m. Monday afternoon when she was abducted by an unknown assailant.
"The victim stated that the suspect drove her to an unknown location, where he physically and sexually assaulted her, before returning her to the Ingles parking lot at approximately 3:45 p.m.," Sgt. JT Foster said in the initial news release.
McBride, in a news conference Wednesday, explained that the victim was attacked from behind and the suspect choked her until she lost consciousness. According to the arrest warrants, a rope was placed on the victim's neck in the attack. When the woman woke up, she was in her vehicle and the suspect was driving the vehicle. The suspect then proceeded to take the victim to another location where he reportedly assaulted her and even threatened to kill her if she even looked in his direction, per the sheriff.
The woman was sexually assaulted during the attacks and also suffered severe head injuries. McBride said the victim was still being treated at the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
Harvey will be charged with criminal sexual conduct first degree, kidnapping, and assault and battery high and aggravated. More charges may follow.
McBride said the victim and suspect were complete strangers.
"It's rare that we see a case like this," McBride said, adding that most of the sexual assaults his deputies investigate involve a victim and suspect who know one another.
On Thursday, Harvey went before a judge in Anderson County.
The judge went over Harvey's charges telling him that the charge of criminal sexual conduct first degree and the charge of kidnapping carry a maximum sentence of 30 years each in prison if found guilty. The charge of assault and battery high and aggravated carries a maximum sentence of 20 years if found guilty.
During the hearing, the judge allowed the victim to speak who told the judge she was "here today because I don't want to see anyone else go through a traumatic, fearful experience...full of aggression and brutality."
Following the victim's comments, the Judge White asked Harvey if he had anything to say to the court. Harvey told the judge, "I know all the evidence points to me. I have no recollection of what happened. But I know all the evidence points to me. I would love to greatly apologize to the victim and the family. This isn't me, I'm not a monster. I've had histories of blacking out. Again I would love to apologize to the family and friends of this person."
Following the suspect's statement, the judge denied bond telling Harvey he would be held until trial or until a circuit court judge determines bond.
