SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- At least one person is dead and three others are hurt after a shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg on Thursday afternoon.
A Spartanburg County deputy and two Spartanburg Water employees are among the victims injured, but all three are expected to be okay.
Spartanburg Water Communications Manager Jennifer Candler said that nine employees total were working in the area of North Cleveland Street, repairing a sewer line.
Candler says according to the employees, a man approached one of their crews and asked them what they were doing. When the crew proceeded to tell him, he produced a gun and opened fire, says Candler. She goes on to say there was no warning and no provocation.
The suspect fled the scene to a home on Amelia Street, according to officials.
Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright said deputies arrived on the scene and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. He adds that one deputy was shot in the arm during this exchange but is expected to be okay
Major Art Littlejohn from the Spartanburg Police department pulled the deputy into the car to rush him to the hospital, according to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis.
Wright said the "situation at the house is over" after a stand-off with the suspect. The scene was secured just before a 5:30 p.m. press conference, so Wright could not provide updates regarding the situation.
Wright said that right now there is no information on the suspect. He adds that they do not know what started the situation.
The Spartanburg County Coroner confirmed his office was called to the scene of the investigation, but no details about who was killed in the incident have been released.
Officers respond to a shooting near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina, July 1, 2021)
photo provided
“Anybody that can pray, start doing that right now," said Wright.
Officials announced at the press conference that the Greenville County Sheriff's Office will handle the investigation of the situation. Lewis said at the press conference that the investigation is just beginning.
SLED Chief Mark Keel arrived at the staging area for the investigation via helicopter on Thursday afternoon.
Spartanburg County Council member David Britt said in a statement, "My thoughts and prayers are with the two injured Spartanburg Water System employees and the Sheriff’s Deputy, as well as their families. I applaud the rapid response of all the law enforcement teams and pray that they are safe in handling this situation."
Spartanburg Water released a statement on their Facebook page:
"Today’s events have certainly been difficult for our Spartanburg Water family. We are thankful that both of our employees are in good condition and their gunshot injuries were not life-threatening. We are grateful for the incredible work done today by our City of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County law enforcement officials and first responders. Our hearts are with all those impacted by today’s senseless acts of violence, and we continue to hold our employees affected and their families in our thoughts and prayers."
We will continue to update this article as more information is released.
