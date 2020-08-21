Old Fort, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in McDowell County have arrested a suspect after they say he shot a man following an argument on Thursday.
According to the sheriff's office, on Thursday at 3:48 p.m., deputies were called to a home on Walkertown Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies say the suspect and victim were engaged in an argument when 59-year-old, Dennis Eugene Bradley, pulled a handgun and fired two shots at the victim, striking him in the chest.
Deputies say Bradley fled the scene, but was apprehended in Buncombe County after turning himself in to police.
Deputies say the victim was taken to the hospital where he is currently listed in critical condition.
Deputies have charged Bradley with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
More news: Governor requests DHEC reassess guidance for in-person visits at nursing homes and assisted living facilities
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.