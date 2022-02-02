GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A suspect shot and killed during a home invasion early Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office.
Roger Clayton Robertson, 29, was shot and killed by the homeowner during the home invasion, according to Coroner Dennis Fowler.
Deputies in Cherokee County say they went to a home at 240 Deana Lane around 2:20 a.m. in reference to a burglary in progress. Upon arrival, deputies were told Robertson went into the home by forcing open the door and began to assault the homeowner.
The Office said the homeowner feared for their safety and shot one round at Robertson, hitting him in the chest. Robertson then ran to a car and was taken to Cherokee Medical Center where he died a short time later.
The homeowner was released from Cherokee Medical Center after receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the burglary, according to deputies.
Investigators have determined this was not a random act and that Robertson was known by the homeowner.
